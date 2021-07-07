Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stake Reduced by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 546,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,372,000 after acquiring an additional 15,392 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Corteva by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $2,278,000. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $3,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

In other news, EVP Rajan Gajaria bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington bought 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Argus boosted their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.21.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.