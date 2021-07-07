Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,388 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,174 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $398.86 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $401.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $384.04. The stock has a market cap of $176.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,730 shares of company stock valued at $5,277,679 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

