Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 466.17 ($6.09).

Several analysts have recently commented on CSP shares. Barclays raised their price target on Countryside Properties from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 585 ($7.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 552 ($7.21) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Countryside Properties stock traded up GBX 5.60 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 503 ($6.57). 1,216,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,884. Countryside Properties has a twelve month low of GBX 276.08 ($3.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 557.50 ($7.28). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 500.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.59.

In related news, insider John W. Martin acquired 39,160 shares of Countryside Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 511 ($6.68) per share, for a total transaction of £200,107.60 ($261,441.86).

About Countryside Properties

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

