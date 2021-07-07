Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Receives $45.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.83.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPNG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPNG stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.63. The stock had a trading volume of 38,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,870,434. Coupang has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.33.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupang will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

