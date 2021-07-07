Cpwm LLC Has $32.36 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 219,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 2.8% of Cpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $32,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $156.42. The stock had a trading volume of 33,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,847. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $116.91 and a one year high of $158.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.53.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

