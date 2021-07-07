Cpwm LLC Purchases 1,835 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Cpwm LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 464,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,164,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 30,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period.

VONG traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.53. 5,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,107. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.74. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $71.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

