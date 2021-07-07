Credit Suisse AG Acquires 972,281 Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 435.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,195,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972,281 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $6,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 61.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gerdau presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

GGB stock opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.63. Gerdau S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.0735 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.85%.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

