Credit Suisse AG Buys 28,985 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 63.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,985 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $6,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of H. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,673,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $48,482,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $32,899,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 334,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,823,000 after purchasing an additional 204,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $13,563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.54.

In other news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $81,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at $315,044.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $7,277,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 433,681 shares in the company, valued at $33,666,656.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,510,619. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:H opened at $78.24 on Wednesday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $92.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.56.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($2.24). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 59.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

