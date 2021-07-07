Credit Suisse AG Has $6.16 Million Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 63.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,985 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $6,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of H. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,673,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,482,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,899,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 334,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,823,000 after purchasing an additional 204,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $13,563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $7,277,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,666,656.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $81,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,044.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,510,619. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $78.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $92.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.56.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($2.24). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 59.83%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.54.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

