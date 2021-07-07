Credit Suisse AG Has $6.29 Million Stock Position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,083,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 618,633 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of ICL Group worth $6,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the first quarter worth $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 127,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 16,352 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 182,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ICL Group alerts:

Shares of ICL Group stock opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ICL Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.99.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. ICL Group had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ICL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ICL Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

See Also: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.