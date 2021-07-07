Credit Suisse AG Has $6.47 Million Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,649 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $6,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $12,077,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $34,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

NTLA stock opened at $149.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of -60.75 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.71. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.54 and a 1 year high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. The company had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 553,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $73,449,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 887,833 shares of company stock worth $102,364,127 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTLA shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.35.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

