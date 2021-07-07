Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 175,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,253 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $6,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 998.0% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $1,440,538.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 373,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,487,961.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet O. Estep sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $497,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,294 shares of company stock valued at $4,086,375 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $43.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.58.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $285.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

