Credit Suisse AG Sells 132,122 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 29.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 309,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,122 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $5,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in TEGNA in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in TEGNA in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the first quarter worth about $158,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGNA opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.21.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. TEGNA had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $727.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

