Credit Suisse AG Sells 411,894 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 75.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411,894 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,402,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,837,000 after purchasing an additional 487,820 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,142,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

IONS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.05.

In other news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $566,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,198.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $39.33 on Wednesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.43 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.92.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

