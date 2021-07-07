Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 465 Price Target

HSBC (LON:HSBA) has been assigned a GBX 465 ($6.08) price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Investec cut shares of HSBC to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 456.17 ($5.96).

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 416.85 ($5.45) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 440.04. The stock has a market cap of £85.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.68. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.