Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) PT Raised to GBX 450

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 450 ($5.88) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.68) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crest Nicholson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 380 ($4.96).

CRST traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 424.40 ($5.54). The stock had a trading volume of 387,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,712. The company has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,302.89. Crest Nicholson has a 52 week low of GBX 160.40 ($2.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 469 ($6.13).

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

