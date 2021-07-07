Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) PT Raised to GBX 450

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 450 ($5.88) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.68) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crest Nicholson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 380 ($4.96).

CRST traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 424.40 ($5.54). The stock had a trading volume of 387,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,712. The company has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,302.89. Crest Nicholson has a 52 week low of GBX 160.40 ($2.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 469 ($6.13).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

