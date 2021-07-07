Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) PT Raised to GBX 450

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its price target lifted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 450 ($5.88) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Crest Nicholson to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Crest Nicholson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 380 ($4.96).

CRST traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) on Monday, hitting GBX 424.40 ($5.54). The company had a trading volume of 387,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,712. The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,302.89. Crest Nicholson has a 12-month low of GBX 160.40 ($2.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 469 ($6.13).

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

