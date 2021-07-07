Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) PT Raised to GBX 450

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its price target lifted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 450 ($5.88) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Crest Nicholson to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Crest Nicholson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 380 ($4.96).

CRST traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) on Monday, hitting GBX 424.40 ($5.54). The company had a trading volume of 387,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,712. The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,302.89. Crest Nicholson has a 12-month low of GBX 160.40 ($2.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 469 ($6.13).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

