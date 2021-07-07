Critical Analysis: First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) and OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK)

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) and First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

This table compares OP Bancorp and First Hawaiian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OP Bancorp 23.23% 10.48% 1.10% First Hawaiian 27.25% 7.67% 0.91%

50.4% of OP Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.3% of First Hawaiian shares are held by institutional investors. 22.5% of OP Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of First Hawaiian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

OP Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Hawaiian has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for OP Bancorp and First Hawaiian, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OP Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Hawaiian 1 3 0 0 1.75

First Hawaiian has a consensus target price of $23.38, indicating a potential downside of 17.98%. Given First Hawaiian’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Hawaiian is more favorable than OP Bancorp.

Dividends

OP Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. First Hawaiian pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. OP Bancorp pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Hawaiian pays out 71.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. OP Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Hawaiian has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OP Bancorp and First Hawaiian’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OP Bancorp $64.43 million 2.32 $13.13 million $0.85 11.69 First Hawaiian $780.14 million 4.76 $185.75 million $1.45 19.66

First Hawaiian has higher revenue and earnings than OP Bancorp. OP Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Hawaiian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Hawaiian beats OP Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans. In addition, it offers debit and credit card, online transfer and bill payment, and cash management services. As of February 3, 2021, it operated nine full branch offices in Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles Fashion District, Los Angeles Koreatown, Gardena, Buena Park, and Santa Clara in California; and Carrollton, Texas. The company also had four loan production offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Aurora Colorado; and Lynnwood and Seattle in Washington. OP Bancorp was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts. It also provides residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, and small business loans and leases, commercial lease financing, and auto dealer financing. In addition, the company offers personal installment, credit card, individual investment and financial planning, insurance protection, trust and estate, private banking, retirement planning, treasury, and merchant processing services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 54 branches in Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Kauai, Lanai, Guam, and Saipan. The company was formerly known as BancWest Corporation and changed its name to First Hawaiian, Inc. in April 2016. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. First Hawaiian, Inc. is a subsidiary of BancWest Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.