Critical Analysis: Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) vs. MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) and MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get Materialise alerts:

This table compares Materialise and MicroStrategy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Materialise -4.70% -3.07% -1.25% MicroStrategy -24.01% 11.13% 3.56%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Materialise and MicroStrategy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Materialise 1 1 1 0 2.00 MicroStrategy 4 1 3 0 1.88

Materialise presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.99%. MicroStrategy has a consensus price target of $426.43, indicating a potential downside of 32.77%. Given Materialise’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Materialise is more favorable than MicroStrategy.

Risk & Volatility

Materialise has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MicroStrategy has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.7% of Materialise shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of MicroStrategy shares are held by institutional investors. 25.9% of MicroStrategy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Materialise and MicroStrategy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Materialise $209.16 million 6.12 -$8.14 million ($0.07) -349.00 MicroStrategy $480.73 million 12.86 -$7.52 million $4.31 147.17

MicroStrategy has higher revenue and earnings than Materialise. Materialise is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MicroStrategy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MicroStrategy beats Materialise on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers; and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine manufacturers; production companies and contract manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third-party distributors. The Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis and engineering, as well as patient-specific design of surgical devices and implants. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, research institutes, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system partners. The Materialise Manufacturing segment provides 3D printing services, design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts to industrial and commercial customers. The company has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson; Limacorporate Spa; Mathys AG; Corin Ltd; Medtronic Inc.; and Abbott Laboratories Inc. Materialise NV was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security. The company also provides MicroStrategy Support that helps customers to achieve their system availability and uptime goals, and to improve the overall experience through highly responsive troubleshooting and proactive technical product support. In addition, it offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with architecture and implementation services to help them quickly realize results, and helps to achieve returns on investment derived from understanding of data; and MicroStrategy Education that offers free and paid learning options. The company provides its services through enterprise sales force and channel partners. It serves companies from a range of industries, including retail, consulting, technology, manufacturing, finance, banking, insurance, healthcare, education, and telecommunications, as well as the public sector. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.