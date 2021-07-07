Critical Comparison: Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) versus MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA)

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) and Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MSA Safety and Ortho Regenerative Technologies

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSA Safety 0 2 1 0 2.33 Ortho Regenerative Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

MSA Safety presently has a consensus price target of $165.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.45%. Given MSA Safety’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MSA Safety is more favorable than Ortho Regenerative Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares MSA Safety and Ortho Regenerative Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSA Safety 8.58% 21.32% 9.12% Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -184.41%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.8% of MSA Safety shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of MSA Safety shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MSA Safety and Ortho Regenerative Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSA Safety $1.35 billion 4.83 $120.10 million $4.50 36.92 Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -$2.82 million ($0.10) -2.82

MSA Safety has higher revenue and earnings than Ortho Regenerative Technologies. Ortho Regenerative Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MSA Safety, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MSA Safety beats Ortho Regenerative Technologies on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air. Its core product offerings also comprise breathing apparatus products, such as self-contained breathing apparatus; hand-held portable gas detection instruments; industrial head protection products; firefighter helmets and protective apparel; and fall protection equipment, including confined space equipment, harnesses, lanyards, and self-retracting lifelines, as well as engineered systems. In addition, the company offers air-purifying respirators, eye and face protection products, ballistic helmets, and gas masks. It serves distributors and end-users through indirect and direct sales channels. The company offers its product under the V-Gard, Cairns, and Gallet brand names. MSA Safety Incorporated was founded in 1914 and is based in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania.

About Ortho Regenerative Technologies

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc., an orthopaedic and sports medicine biologics company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutic tissue repair devices to enhance the success rate of sports medicine surgeries in Canada. The company develops Ortho-R, a formulation for rotator cuff repair; and Ortho-M, a biopolymer for bioactive meniscus repair. It also develops Ortho-C, a biopolymer for articular cartilage repair; and Ortho-V, a biopolymer for osteoarthritis healing. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.

