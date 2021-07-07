Critical Comparison: Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) & Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.8% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of Forma Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Forma Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pluristem Therapeutics and Forma Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics N/A -81.06% -67.89% Forma Therapeutics N/A -22.20% -20.94%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pluristem Therapeutics and Forma Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics $20,000.00 5,998.86 -$29.15 million N/A N/A Forma Therapeutics $100.56 million 11.57 -$70.41 million ($3.22) -7.63

Pluristem Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Forma Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Pluristem Therapeutics and Forma Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluristem Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Forma Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Pluristem Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $9.88, indicating a potential upside of 161.24%. Forma Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $59.83, indicating a potential upside of 143.52%. Given Pluristem Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Pluristem Therapeutics is more favorable than Forma Therapeutics.

Summary

Forma Therapeutics beats Pluristem Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops placental expanded (PLX) based cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients unsuitable for revascularization, recovery after surgery for hip fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various animal studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermittent claudication; and nTRACK, a collaborative project with Leitat to examine gold nano particles labeling of stem cells. It also has collaboration agreements with the NASA's Ames Research Center to evaluate the potential of PLX cell therapies in preventing and treating medical conditions caused during space missions; and BIH Center for Regenerative Therapy and Berlin Center for Advanced Therapies to expand its framework and research agreement, as well as conduct a joint project evaluating the therapeutic effects of the registrant's patented PLX cell product candidates for treatment of the respiratory and inflammatory complications associated with the COVID-19 coronavirus. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The company is also developing Olutasidenib, a selective inhibitor for cancers with isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 gene mutations, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of relapsed / refractory acute myeloid leukemia and Phase I trial to treat glioma; and FT-8225, a liver-targeted fatty-acid synthase inhibitor designed to block de novo lipogenesis in the liver. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

