Critical Review: INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) vs. FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV)

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) and FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for INDUS Realty Trust and FirstService, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INDUS Realty Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50 FirstService 0 5 1 0 2.17

INDUS Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $70.25, suggesting a potential upside of 5.81%. FirstService has a consensus target price of $170.60, suggesting a potential downside of 2.75%. Given INDUS Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe INDUS Realty Trust is more favorable than FirstService.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.9% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of FirstService shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares INDUS Realty Trust and FirstService’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INDUS Realty Trust $37.39 million 13.70 -$11.06 million N/A N/A FirstService $2.77 billion 2.77 $87.26 million $2.02 86.85

FirstService has higher revenue and earnings than INDUS Realty Trust.

Dividends

INDUS Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. FirstService pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. FirstService pays out 16.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FirstService has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

INDUS Realty Trust has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FirstService has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares INDUS Realty Trust and FirstService’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INDUS Realty Trust -33.80% -5.75% -2.22% FirstService 3.64% 16.05% 4.87%

Summary

FirstService beats INDUS Realty Trust on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments. This segment also provides a range of ancillary services, including on-site staffing for building engineering and maintenance, full-service swimming pool and amenity management, and security and concierge/front desk; and financial services comprising cash management, other banking transaction-related, and specialized property insurance brokerage. In addition, this segment offers energy management solutions and advisory services, and resale processing services. The FirstService Brands segment provides property services through 5 franchise networks; and company-owned locations, including 19 California Closets and 11 Paul Davis Restoration locations. It provides residential and commercial restoration, painting, and floor coverings design and installation services; custom-designed and installed closet, and home storage solutions; home inspection services; and fire protection and related services. This segment offers its services primarily under the Paul Davis Restoration, Interstate Restoration, FirstOnSite Restoration, Century Fire Protection, CertaPro Painters, California Closets, Pillar to Post Home Inspectors, and Floor Coverings International brand names. FirstService Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

