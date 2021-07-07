Critical Survey: Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) versus ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS)

Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) and ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Just Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of ONE Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of ONE Gas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Just Energy Group and ONE Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Just Energy Group $2.16 billion 0.03 -$304.79 million N/A N/A ONE Gas $1.53 billion 2.56 $196.41 million $3.68 20.02

ONE Gas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Just Energy Group.

Risk and Volatility

Just Energy Group has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ONE Gas has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Just Energy Group and ONE Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Just Energy Group -14.68% -11.09% -33.21% ONE Gas 12.31% 8.98% 3.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Just Energy Group and ONE Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Just Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A ONE Gas 2 3 3 0 2.13

ONE Gas has a consensus target price of $80.71, indicating a potential upside of 9.53%. Given ONE Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ONE Gas is more favorable than Just Energy Group.

Summary

ONE Gas beats Just Energy Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Mass Market and Commercial. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution, as well as sustainable carbon emissions solutions. It offers energy solutions under the Just Energy, Tara Energy, Amigo Energy, and terrapass brands. The company serves residential and commercial customers through brokers, door-to-door commercial independent contractors, and inside commercial sales representatives. Just Energy Group Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc. operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers. As of December 31, 2020, it operated approximately 41,200 miles of distribution mains; and 2,600 miles of transmission pipelines, as well as had 48.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

