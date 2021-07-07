Critical Survey: Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) versus United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC)

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) and United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

This table compares Smith & Nephew and United Health Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith & Nephew N/A N/A N/A United Health Products N/A N/A -17,051.81%

This table compares Smith & Nephew and United Health Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith & Nephew $4.56 billion 4.26 $448.00 million $1.29 34.22 United Health Products N/A N/A -$15.71 million N/A N/A

Smith & Nephew has higher revenue and earnings than United Health Products.

Volatility & Risk

Smith & Nephew has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Health Products has a beta of -0.65, indicating that its stock price is 165% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.7% of Smith & Nephew shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Smith & Nephew shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Smith & Nephew and United Health Products, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith & Nephew 0 2 7 0 2.78 United Health Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus price target of $50.75, suggesting a potential upside of 14.95%. Given Smith & Nephew’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Smith & Nephew is more favorable than United Health Products.

Summary

Smith & Nephew beats United Health Products on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures. It also provides sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder, as well as meniscal repair systems. In addition, the company offers arthroscopic enabling technologies comprising fluid management equipment for surgical access, high definition cameras, digital image capture, scopes, light sources, and monitors to assist with visualization inside the joints, radio frequency, electromechanical and mechanical tissue resection devices, and hand instruments for removing damaged tissue; and ear, nose, and throat solutions. Further, it provides advanced wound care products for the treatment and prevention of acute and chronic wounds, which comprise leg, diabetic and pressure ulcers, burns, and post-operative wounds; advanced wound bioactives, including biologics and other bioactive technologies for debridement and dermal repair/regeneration, as well as regenerative medicine products including skin, bone graft, and articular cartilage substitutes; and advanced wound devices, such as traditional and single-use negative pressure wound therapy, and hydrosurgery systems. It primarily serves the healthcare providers. The company was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

About United Health Products

United Health Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. It offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding. The company also provides gauze products for internal and oral surgery, and external trauma; and island dressings to support intravenous procedures, such as kidney dialysis. It serves hospitals and surgery centers, clinics and physicians, military medical care providers, hemodialysis centers, assisted living and nursing homes, veterinary hospitals, emergency medical services and fire departments, and other first responders, as well as dental, oral, and maxillofacial surgery offices. The company was formerly known as United EcoEnergy Corp. and changed its name to United Health Products, Inc. in September 2010. United Health Products, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.