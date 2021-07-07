CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) is Moerus Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Moerus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. CSW Industrials accounts for 1.2% of Moerus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Moerus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of CSW Industrials worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 421.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the first quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSWI traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.47. The company had a trading volume of 72 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,531. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.72 and a 1-year high of $143.78.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $133.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.42 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,481 shares in the company, valued at $9,683,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $763,100. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.