Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.35

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.35 and last traded at $24.35, with a volume of 466 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGEM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $483,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.