Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.35

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.35 and last traded at $24.35, with a volume of 466 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.22.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.11.
Cullinan Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGEM)
Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
