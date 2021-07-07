Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.07%.

CWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, CEO W Brett White sold 60,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $1,055,362.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 3,489,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $64,761,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,638,513 shares of company stock valued at $67,478,649. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.50. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.13.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

