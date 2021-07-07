CUTcoin Trading 6.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. CUTcoin has a market cap of $22.14 million and $398.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00065450 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00039699 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.55 or 0.00275878 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000538 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00037187 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 144,918,015 coins and its circulating supply is 140,918,015 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.