CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.52

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 2453958 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytoDyn from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13. The stock has a market cap of $943.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of -0.56.

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CytoDyn Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

CytoDyn Inc operates as a late-stage biotechnology company. The company focuses on developing treatments for multiple therapeutic indications based on leronlimab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the CCR5 receptor. Its Leronlimab is in a class of therapeutic monoclonal antibodies designed to address unmet medical needs in the areas of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), cancer, immunology, and novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

