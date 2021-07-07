CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lowered CytomX Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.50.

NASDAQ CTMX opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.69.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.13% and a negative net margin of 90.87%. The firm had revenue of $15.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.32 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $704,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,849 shares in the company, valued at $55,256.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,336 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 4,968.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,335,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210,000 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,055,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

