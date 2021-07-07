Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,921 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $1,633,545,000. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,967 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 58.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,192,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,233 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Danaher by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,660,906,000 after buying an additional 1,234,748 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,582,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $573,642,000 after buying an additional 1,210,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

NYSE:DHR traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $275.71. The stock had a trading volume of 21,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,330. The stock has a market cap of $196.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $181.18 and a 1-year high of $278.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,896.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.93.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.