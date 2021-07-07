DAOstack (GEN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $213,151.00

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0762 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $3.70 million and $213,151.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,398.73 or 1.00021646 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00037432 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007726 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00010782 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00062211 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001001 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005661 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000643 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

