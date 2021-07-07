Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.10 Per Share

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

Darden Restaurants has decreased its dividend by 63.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Darden Restaurants has a dividend payout ratio of 102.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Darden Restaurants to earn $8.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.8%.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $148.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $149.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at $38,392,856.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $1,566,696.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,848.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,822 shares of company stock valued at $7,306,544. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.96.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

