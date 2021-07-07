Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $150.17

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $150.17 and last traded at $150.14, with a volume of 3085 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $148.88.

DRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.96.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at $38,392,856.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $1,566,696.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,915,848.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,822 shares of company stock valued at $7,306,544. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,637,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,877,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $153,619,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,354,616,000 after acquiring an additional 928,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 252.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 990,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,644,000 after acquiring an additional 709,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

