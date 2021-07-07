DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Receives $26.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.38.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DRIO shares. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on DarioHealth from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen started coverage on DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DarioHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

NASDAQ:DRIO traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.24. 11,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,185. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.16. DarioHealth has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $31.85. The firm has a market cap of $298.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.34.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.01. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 74.88% and a negative net margin of 370.22%. The business had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 million. Research analysts predict that DarioHealth will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Mcgrath sold 45,773 shares of DarioHealth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $783,176.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,389.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DarioHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $6,860,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DarioHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $444,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DarioHealth by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DarioHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,608,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in DarioHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 35.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.