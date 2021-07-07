Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale raised Dassault Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dassault Aviation has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of DUAVF traded down $61.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,174.86. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,202.08. Dassault Aviation has a 52 week low of $830.17 and a 52 week high of $1,275.00.

Dassault Aviation Company Profile

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft to operate an aircraft carrier and a shore base; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions; and Mirage 2000 aircraft, as well as medium altitude long endurance remotely piloted aircraft systems.

