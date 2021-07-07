Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale raised Dassault Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dassault Aviation has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of DUAVF traded down $61.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,174.86. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,202.08. Dassault Aviation has a 52 week low of $830.17 and a 52 week high of $1,275.00.

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft to operate an aircraft carrier and a shore base; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions; and Mirage 2000 aircraft, as well as medium altitude long endurance remotely piloted aircraft systems.

