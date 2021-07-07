DATA Hits Market Cap of $6.13 Million (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 7th. One DATA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DATA has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. DATA has a total market cap of $6.13 million and approximately $398,772.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00058734 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003349 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00018815 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.08 or 0.00924200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00045079 BTC.

DATA Coin Profile

DATA (CRYPTO:DTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. DATA’s official website is data.eco . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

DATA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

