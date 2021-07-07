Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.69

Deep Down, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and traded as high as $0.79. Deep Down shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 12,400 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Deep Down had a negative net margin of 39.66% and a negative return on equity of 66.47%. The company had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter.

Deep Down, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil production distribution system support services and technologies to the energy and offshore industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers engineering and project management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support services.

