Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on July 12th (OTCMKTS:DLCAU)

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:DLCAU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, July 12th. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition had issued 18,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 13th. The total size of the offering was $180,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of DLCAU opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $11.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLCAU. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

