DeepOnion (ONION) Trading 16.6% Lower This Week

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 7th. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000827 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $6.38 million and approximately $2,902.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005910 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005180 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00053947 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00037407 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,528,205 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

