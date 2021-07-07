DeHive (DHV) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $617,729.00

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. DeHive has a total market capitalization of $574,467.85 and approximately $617,729.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeHive coin can now be bought for $0.78 or 0.00002237 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeHive has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00049234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00136601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00166322 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,737.80 or 0.99882812 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $338.43 or 0.00973091 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,334,722 coins and its circulating supply is 738,246 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

