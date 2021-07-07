Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.
Shares of NYSE VFL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,714. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.84. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $14.24.
About Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
