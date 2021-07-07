Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NYSE VFL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,714. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.84. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $14.24.

Get Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

About Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.