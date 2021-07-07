Destination Maternity (OTCMKTS:DESTQ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Destination Maternity Co. (OTCMKTS:DESTQ) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. Destination Maternity shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 3,300 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02.

Destination Maternity Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DESTQ)

Destination Maternity Corporation designs and retails maternity apparel. As of September 17, 2019, the company operated 1,108 retail locations, including 474 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico under the Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in the Pod, and Destination Maternity names; and 634 leased department locations in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Destination Maternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination Maternity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.