Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades ABB (NYSE:ABB) to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $35.28.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ABB. TheStreet upgraded ABB from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ABB in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ABB presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Get ABB alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $34.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.94. ABB has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $35.28.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. ABB had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ABB will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 186.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 145.8% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in ABB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ABB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in ABB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

See Also: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.