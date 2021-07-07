DIEBOLD NIXDORF/ADR (OTCMKTS:WNXDY) Stock Price Down 2.1%

DIEBOLD NIXDORF/ADR (OTCMKTS:WNXDY) was down 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.03 and last traded at $13.03. Approximately 800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.03.

DIEBOLD NIXDORF/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WNXDY)

Diebold Nixdorf AG provides information technology (IT) solutions and services primarily to retail banks and retailers. It operates through Banking and Retail segments. The company's hardware portfolio comprises ATMs, cash recycling systems, cash processing, automated teller safes, and transaction terminals.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for DIEBOLD NIXDORF/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIEBOLD NIXDORF/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.