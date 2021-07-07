Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $147.88 Million Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 975,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.76% of M&T Bank worth $147,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 49.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $141.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.31. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $88.48 and a 52-week high of $168.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.91%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.29.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

