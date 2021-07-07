Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $156.10 Million Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,761,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,732 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.68% of Renasant worth $156,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Renasant by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 103,008 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Renasant by 173.2% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 26,101 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 11,388 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
RNST stock opened at $37.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Renasant Co. has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.27.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.60%.
In other Renasant news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,593.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,115 shares in the company, valued at $960,146.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RNST. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.
Renasant Profile
Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.
Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.