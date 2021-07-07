Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $156.10 Million Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,761,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,732 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.68% of Renasant worth $156,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Renasant by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 103,008 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Renasant by 173.2% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 26,101 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 11,388 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RNST stock opened at $37.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Renasant Co. has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Renasant had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.60%.

In other Renasant news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,593.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,115 shares in the company, valued at $960,146.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RNST. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

