Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $159.67 Million Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,477,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Gentex were worth $159,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,018,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $821,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,311 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,496,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $267,405,000 after buying an additional 304,377 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,006,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $178,581,000 after buying an additional 405,036 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,356,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,714,000 after buying an additional 22,609 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,033,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,212,000 after buying an additional 270,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

In other news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $140,835.48. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $678,389. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.21.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.37 million. Gentex had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

