Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 50,705 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,804,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,705 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.86% of Capri worth $143,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Capri by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,736,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,551,000 after acquiring an additional 427,000 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,628,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,411,000 after acquiring an additional 738,301 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Capri by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,026,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $79,072,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,782,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,919,000 after acquiring an additional 21,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $54.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -127.44, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.52. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.31.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Capri from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.04.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.