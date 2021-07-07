Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 104,771 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,501,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 104,771 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.40% of The ODP worth $152,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The ODP in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in The ODP during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in The ODP by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in The ODP by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The ODP by 86,320.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Mohan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $244,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Richard A. Haas, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $221,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,446.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $963,635 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODP opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. The ODP Co. has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $51.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.33.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The ODP had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The ODP announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About The ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

